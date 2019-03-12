The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace

Mitsuru Hamasaki is a former police officer who has practiced kendo for nearly 60 years. Dating back roughly 2,000 years ago, kendo is taught to members of the Japanese police force as a means of building character and empathy. To Mitsuru, who is himself a kendo trainer, accessing this mindset is even more important than mastering technique.



