2.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
3.Weaving the Silk Threads of History
4.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
5.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
6.Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
7.The Monks of Mount Athos
8.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
9.Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
10.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
11.Spinning Silk From the Sea
12.Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
13.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
14.An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
15.A Dyeing Tradition
16.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
17.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
18.New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
19.A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
20.Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
21.Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
22.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
23.In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
24.The Kings of Cork
25.The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
26.The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia
Mitsuru Hamasaki is a former police officer who has practiced kendo for nearly 60 years. Dating back roughly 2,000 years ago, kendo is taught to members of the Japanese police force as a means of building character and empathy. To Mitsuru, who is himself a kendo trainer, accessing this mindset is even more important than mastering technique.
