GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition

Shankar Pandit is a potter in Kolkata, India. He makes clay cups called “bhar” that are used just once, and then thrown away. It sounds wasteful, but it’s actually good for the environment. Unlike plastic and steel, Pandit’s cups are biodegradable—made by hand out of clay dug up from the banks of the Ganges River.

Origins

Location

Kolkata, India

