Video
Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry

Fan Zheng’an is keeping the tradition of Mount Tai shadow puppetry alive in Tai’an, China. The art form was created more than 2,000 years ago. Zheng’an, who turns 76 this year, has been at it for 68 years, and he’s basically a one-man puppeteering band. He operates anywhere from four to eight (and sometimes dozens!) of puppets when he performs. Zheng’an also does the voices, writes the stories and plays the music (with his feet, of course). Join us as we pull back the curtain on this master puppeteer’s shows.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins
