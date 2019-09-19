Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry

2.The Swiss Art of Papercutting
3.The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
4.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
5.‘I Am His Hands. He Is My Eyes.’ The Friendship That Built a Forest
6.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
7.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
8.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
9.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
10.China’s City of Canals
11.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
12.Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
13.It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
14.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
15.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
16.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
17.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
18.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
19.The Journey to the World’s Most Remote Teahouse
20.The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
21. China’s Best Leaf Musician
22.The Last of Hong Kong’s Bouncing Noodle Masters
23.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
24.This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
25.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Fan Zheng’an is keeping the tradition of Mount Tai shadow puppetry alive in Tai’an, China. The art form was created more than 2,000 years ago. Zheng’an, who turns 76 this year, has been at it for 68 years, and he’s basically a one-man puppeteering band. He operates anywhere from four to eight (and sometimes dozens!) of puppets when he performs. Zheng’an also does the voices, writes the stories and plays the music (with his feet, of course). Join us as we pull back the curtain on this master puppeteer’s shows.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 29 min
2 videos | 7 min
1 video | 7 min