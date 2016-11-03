GBSLogoWithName
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

Every fisherman today has a big fish story, but in ancient Japan, the tiniest fish was the biggest catch. Tanago fishing is a Japanese tradition dating back to samurai over 200 years ago. A tanago fish can be as small as the nail of a pinky finger; in order to catch one, a fisherman must have a hook, bait, and a very special fishing rod called Edo Wazao, handmade from natural bamboo. Twin brothers Toryo and Shuhei Tosaku are the 8th generation of their family to keep up the precious craft of Edo Wazao. With less than ten skilled craftsmen left, the brothers are hoping carry on the legacy of their ancestors.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Tokyo, Japan

