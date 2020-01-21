This Turkish Language Isn’t Spoken, It’s Whistled

2.This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt
3.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
4.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
5.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
6.The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
7.Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
8.Exploring the Mysterious Origins of the Mediterranean’s Maiden’s Castle
9.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
10.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
11.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
12.Coffee in Turkey
13.How the Language From the Sims Was Created
14.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
15.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
16.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
17.Saving Languages From Extinction
18.How To Carve A Turkey Like Your Grandfather Did
19.This Man Speaks 32 Different Languages
20.In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
21.Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
22.How One Family's Fine-Tuned Headphones Became a Hit
23.Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy
24.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
25.The Last Master Scissor Craftsman in Japan
For three centuries, farmers living in the remote mountains of northern Turkey have communicated great distances by whistling. It’s a language called kuş dili that is still used to this day, though fewer people are learning it in the age of the cell phone. It’s also known as bird language, for obvious reasons. Muazzez Köçek lives in Kuşköy, and she is the best whistler in her village. Muazzez shows us how she uses varied pitch frequencies and melodies to translate Turkish vocabulary into whistles with meaning.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
Kuşköy, TurkeyFull Map
19 videos | 48 min
5 videos | 14 min
5 videos | 14 min
6 videos | 21 min