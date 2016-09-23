The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines

2.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Whang-Od is the last remaining mambabatok—a tattoo artist in the Philippines using traditional hand-tap methods. At 101 years old, she is the last master of the thousand-year-old trade that first began as a way to honor warriors in battle. Using a hammer and thorns, Whang-Od taps coal ink into skin. Today, she is training her grandniece to carry on her legacy, keeping the family mamababatok tradition alive.
Location
Buscalan (Buscalan-Locong), Kalinga, PhilippinesFull Map
