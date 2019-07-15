Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This

A geoduck is the world’s largest burrowing clam. That’s pronounced “gooey duck.” And it looks like a... um… (well, you have eyes.) This saltwater clam is unique to the Pacific Northwest and is challenging to harvest. But the crew at Taylor Shellfish Farms in Bow, Washington, have their methods. Most geoducks are shipped to East Asia, where they are a delicacy. How do they taste? Imagine the sweetness of scallops combined with the saltiness of calamari.



