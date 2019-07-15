Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This

2.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
3.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
4.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
5.Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
6.Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
7.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
8.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
9.An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
10.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
11.The Spinach King Of South Africa
12.Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
13.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
14.Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
15.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
16.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
17.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
18.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
19.Breaking Fast in England
20.Queens: Coconut Pancakes
21.What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
22.Please Pass The Space Food
23.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
24. Queens: Torta Puma
25.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
26.How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
A geoduck is the world’s largest burrowing clam. That’s pronounced “gooey duck.” And it looks like a... um… (well, you have eyes.) This saltwater clam is unique to the Pacific Northwest and is challenging to harvest. But the crew at Taylor Shellfish Farms in Bow, Washington, have their methods. Most geoducks are shipped to East Asia, where they are a delicacy. How do they taste? Imagine the sweetness of scallops combined with the saltiness of calamari.
