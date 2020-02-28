Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon

There was a time when the exquisite blue-green waters of Martvili Canyon were only open to Georgian nobles, who would visit to bathe. Now, everyone is welcome to boat and swim here. The picturesque natural wonder is located in Samegrelo, a coastal region of Georgia known for being a historical center of the country’s cuisine and culture. The two-level canyon is thick with moss and other plant life and dotted with waterfalls and caves. And even on the hottest days of summer, the water that pools in the lower level of the canyon is refreshingly cool.



This Great Big Story is by Georgia National Tourism Administration.