Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon

2.Behind Georgia’s 8,000-Year-Old Winemaking Tradition
3.Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
4.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
5.Georgia’s Katskhi Pillar Is a Monastery in the Sky
6.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
7.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
8.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
9.Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
10.Going Deep for Clues: This Investigator Solves Crimes Underwater
11.Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
12.Livin’ the Dream With YouTube’s Most Popular Treasure Hunter
13.Welcome to the Forest of Forgotten Cars
14.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
15.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
16.This Adorable Squirrel Monkey Is Losing Its Home
17.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
18.Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
19.Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
20.Redwoods of the Sea
21.Enter the Deadliest Garden in the World
22.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
23.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
24.The World’s Most Expensive Cheese Is Made from ... Donkey Milk?
25.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
There was a time when the exquisite blue-green waters of Martvili Canyon were only open to Georgian nobles, who would visit to bathe. Now, everyone is welcome to boat and swim here. The picturesque natural wonder is located in Samegrelo, a coastal region of Georgia known for being a historical center of the country’s cuisine and culture. The two-level canyon is thick with moss and other plant life and dotted with waterfalls and caves. And even on the hottest days of summer, the water that pools in the lower level of the canyon is refreshingly cool.
This Great Big Story is by Georgia National Tourism Administration.
Location
Samegrelo, GeorgiaFull Map
2 videos | 5 min
10 videos | 26 min
4 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 2 min