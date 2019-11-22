GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany

An abandoned coal and steel production plant is now an adventure park in Duisburg, Germany. It’s called Landschaftspark, which translates to Landscape Park. The property still looks like an industrial site from far away, but every square inch has been repurposed for recreation. Think high ropes courses, outdoor climbing areas, a huge tube slide. And the largest scuba diving pool in Europe—housed in what was once a storage tank for natural gas.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourist Board and HanseMerkur Travel Insurance.

Location

Duisburg, Germany

