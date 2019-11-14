A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge

Suspended 650 feet in the air between towering sandstone rocks, the Bastei Bridge is a Victorian era engineering marvel. Built in 1851, it offers stunning panoramic views of Saxon Switzerland National Park. Which isn’t in Switzerland, by the way, but in Saxony, Germany. The journey to this stone span overlooking the Elbe River is as gorgeous as the view. Visitors climb a series of steps—487 to be exact—to reach the scenic platform.



