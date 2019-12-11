GBSLogoWithName
Video
Germany's Fairytale Castle in the Woods

Talk about choice real estate—the Eltz Castle in Wierschem, Germany, is a spectacular medieval structure that sits within a valley, surrounded by serene forestland. The Eltz family has owned this piece of enchanting beauty since 1157, and has kept residence at the estate for 34 generations. Although none of the Eltz clan currently occupies the 120-room castle full time, it is open to visitors, who travel from all over to witness the vast collection of historic treasures, including weapons, armor and art.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Wierschem, Germany

