2.A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
3.This Former Militarized Zone Is Now Home to Berlin’s Bearpit Karaoke
4.Visiting Landschaftspark in Duisburg, Germany
5.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
6.A View from Germany’s Bastei Bridge
7.This German Town Is the Spiritual Home of the Gherkin
8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
9.On Witch Watch at Castle Halloween Museum
10.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
11.Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia
12.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
13.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
14.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
15.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
16.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
17.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
18.An Abandoned Château Stuck in Time
19.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
20.Tagging Germany With Love
21.Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport
22.A Business For Women, Made to Measure
23.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
24.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
25.Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest
Talk about choice real estate—the Eltz Castle in Wierschem, Germany, is a spectacular medieval structure that sits within a valley, surrounded by serene forestland. The Eltz family has owned this piece of enchanting beauty since 1157, and has kept residence at the estate for 34 generations. Although none of the Eltz clan currently occupies the 120-room castle full time, it is open to visitors, who travel from all over to witness the vast collection of historic treasures, including weapons, armor and art.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.
Location
Wierschem, GermanyFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
17 videos | 48 min
3 videos | 9 min
2 videos | 7 min