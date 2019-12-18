Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present

2.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Braxton Jones, who grew up in Maryland, journeyed to Ghana to learn more about the history of the slave trade. A visit to Elmina, Castle, the site of slave dungeons, was a sobering experience. But Braxton also found joy in modern-day Ghana, meeting people in the capital of Accra and venturing into the rainforest to see the Willi waterfall, an epic natural wonder.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Ghana Tourism Authority.
Location
GhanaFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 26 min
11 videos | 27 min
1 video | 7 min