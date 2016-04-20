The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning

2.Meet the Voice Behind ‘It’s-a Me, Mario!’
3.The Clown Face Registry of the UK
4.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
5.With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
6.Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
7.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
8.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
9.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
10.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
11.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
12.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
13.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
14.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
15.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
16.Meet the Production Designer Behind the ‘Parasite’ Mansion
17.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
18.Still Stuntin’ After All These Years
19.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
20.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
21.The #StayHomeFilmChallenge Top Five, With Guest Judge Nas Daily
22.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
23.Directing Movies Against All Odds
24.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
25.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
You’d be hard pressed to find another filmmaker like Richard R.G. Miller. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Miller has spent the better part of the last 40 years creating his own unique style of D.I.Y. films. Impressively, he has written, directed, produced, shot and acted in each of his 46 films. Miller's work ethic is a source of inspiration for filmmakers and non-filmmakers alike.
201 videos | 647 min
62 videos | 158 min
7 videos | 21 min
10 videos | 25 min