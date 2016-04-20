Quantcast
Great Big Story
Video
The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning

You’d be hard pressed to find another filmmaker like Richard R.G. Miller. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Miller has spent the better part of the last 40 years creating his own unique style of D.I.Y. films. Impressively, he has written, directed, produced, shot and acted in each of his 46 films. Miller's work ethic is a source of inspiration for filmmakers and non-filmmakers alike.

