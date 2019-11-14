The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water

If you are an artist who works with glass, Murano is the place to be. The Italian island a mile north of Venice is world famous for glass production. Ritsue Mishima is a master of the craft, and her work stands out. While Murano is known for colorful glass, this Japanese artist only creates sculptures out of transparent glass. Inspired by the water all around her, she likes the way the light shines through her clear creations.



This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.