The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water

2.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
3.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
4.The Art of Restoring a Face
5.The Castle That Melts
6.Tapping for Justice
7.The Street Artist Bringing Civil Rights Icons to Life
8.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
9.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
10.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
11.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
12.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
13.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
14.Beer Tap Handles Born in the USA
15.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
16.This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
17.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
18.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
19.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
20.Turning Precious Metals into Art
21.Building Beautiful Monsters
22.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
23.The Last of the Gondola Makers
24.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
25.Inking Her Own Story
If you are an artist who works with glass, Murano is the place to be. The Italian island a mile north of Venice is world famous for glass production. Ritsue Mishima is a master of the craft, and her work stands out. While Murano is known for colorful glass, this Japanese artist only creates sculptures out of transparent glass. Inspired by the water all around her, she likes the way the light shines through her clear creations.
This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.
Location
Murano, ItalyFull Map
20 videos | 62 min
13 videos | 58 min
6 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 6 min