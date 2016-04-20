Quantcast
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling

Part friendly circus act, part vicious duel: welcome to the world of combat juggling. Unlike the variety show clowns that would entertain you as a child, combat juggling is no joke; this is a competitive contact sport and there can only be one person left standing ... er, juggling. We caught up with Sam Malcolm, an avid combat juggler who is taking the sport to new heights.

