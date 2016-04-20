Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling

2.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
3.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
4.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
5.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
6.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
7.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
8.A Sanctuary for Lions, Tigers and Bears (Oh, My!)
9.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
10.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
11.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
12.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
13.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
14.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
15.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
16.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
17.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
18.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
19.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
20.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
21.The Risk Takers
22.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
23.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
24.How to Run Away and Join the Circus
25.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Part friendly circus act, part vicious duel: welcome to the world of combat juggling. Unlike the variety show clowns that would entertain you as a child, combat juggling is no joke; this is a competitive contact sport and there can only be one person left standing ... er, juggling. We caught up with Sam Malcolm, an avid combat juggler who is taking the sport to new heights.
Location
El Paso, TX, USAFull Map
15 videos | 26 min
8 videos | 16 min
10 videos | 29 min
3 videos | 8 min