Helping to End Homelessness Through Running

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
3:34

2.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless

3.
How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness
1:11

3.How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness

4.
For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
5:45

4.For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition

5.
The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
2:55

5.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga

6.
Running Backwards, Moving Forward
2:49

6.Running Backwards, Moving Forward

7.
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
2:49

7.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner

8.
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
3:18

8.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet

9.
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
4:15

9.Extra-Ordinary Birthdays

10.
A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
7:15

10.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth

11.
Street Corner Symphonies
4:14

11.Street Corner Symphonies

12.
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
9:44

12.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library

13.
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
3:48

13.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training

14.
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
2:36

14.The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players

15.
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
3:17

15.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him

16.
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
3:15

16.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons

17.
What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
3:22

17.What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner

18.
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
3:31

18.A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness

19.
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
2:14

19.Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners

20.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

20.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

21.
Running With Epilepsy
3:22

21.Running With Epilepsy

22.
Surviving the Race From Hell
3:45

22.Surviving the Race From Hell

23.
The New Face of the Race
2:22

23.The New Face of the Race

24.
The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
4:25

24.The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth

25.
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
2:34

25.What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees

Helping to End Homelessness Through Running

branded

Alonzo Harris started running with Back on My Feet in October 2018. Since then, he has logged over 330 miles on the road to making a better life for himself. Back on My Feet is an organization that incorporates running into its program to end homelessness in 12 major cities in the United States. “When I found Back on My Feet, I was in a dark place. But I knew that if I could just run, things would get better,” Alonzo says. For Alonzo, his daughter is all the motivation he needs to keep going because he knows he always wants to be there for her. We followed Alonzo on a marathon training run in New York City.

This Great Big Story is by ASICS.

To learn more about Back On My Feet visit https://www.backonmyfeet.org/

Sports & Action

Location

New York City, New York

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:34
Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
Up Next
1:11
How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness
Up Next
5:45
For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
Up Next
2:55
The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
Up Next
2:49
Running Backwards, Moving Forward
Up Next
2:49
Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
Up Next
4:15
Extra-Ordinary Birthdays
Up Next
7:15
A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
Up Next
4:14
Street Corner Symphonies
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
3:15
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
Up Next
3:31
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
3:22
Running With Epilepsy
Up Next
3:45
Surviving the Race From Hell
Up Next
2:22
The New Face of the Race
Up Next
4:25
The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees

Related Stories

Up Next
3:04
More Than Just “Friends”
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
1:51
Living Afloat On Man-Made Islands
Up Next
2:28
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design
Up Next
0:56
A Message From Minnie Driver
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
2:18
The Ancient Practice of Body Folding Kung Fu
Up Next
3:38
The Birdman of Idaho
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:21
Life After Net: Giving Birth to the Dancing Baby
Up Next
3:46
Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
Up Next
3:01
The School Where Samurai Learn the Trade
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
2:26
She Walks the Line: Braving a Thin Rope Between Mountains
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
plant a tree, tree, planet earth, india, baby
Up Next
2:44
Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
Up Next
3:11
The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
Up Next
1:18
Waddle Along with the 'Jackass Penguin'
Up Next
2:44
Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
1:15
Lost to the Sands of Time: The Ghost Town of Namibia

Recommended Playlists

Move & Improve

4 videos | 8 min

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN