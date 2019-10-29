Helping to End Homelessness Through Running

2.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
Alonzo Harris started running with Back on My Feet in October 2018. Since then, he has logged over 330 miles on the road to making a better life for himself. Back on My Feet is an organization that incorporates running into its program to end homelessness in 12 major cities in the United States. “When I found Back on My Feet, I was in a dark place. But I knew that if I could just run, things would get better,” Alonzo says. For Alonzo, his daughter is all the motivation he needs to keep going because he knows he always wants to be there for her. We followed Alonzo on a marathon training run in New York City.
This Great Big Story is by ASICS.
To learn more about Back On My Feet visit https://www.backonmyfeet.org/
