Video
In the Ring with a Muslim Muay Thai Champion

Not only is Ruqsana Begum one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world—she’s the only Muslim woman to hold a national kickboxing championship title. She started boxing at the age of 18 and trained in secret for years, fearing that her family wouldn’t approve of her participation in a male-dominated sport. Now, there’s nothing holding her back.

Location

London, UK

Full Map
