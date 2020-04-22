Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes

Some people take it easy when they retire. Others, like a group known as the Fantastic Grandmas, swim with venomous sea snakes off the coast of Lemon Bay, New Caledonia. The women collect data and take photos of the fascinating creatures for researchers at the University of Caledonia. The information has led to a much greater understanding of how sea snakes impact the local ecosystem. Up for an underwater adventure? Come along as we swim with the women in search of sea snakes in the South Pacific.