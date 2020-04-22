Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes

2.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
3.The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
4.This Lab of Snake Venom Is Saving Lives
5.Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
6.This Gecko Is Clinging for Survival
7.Searching for the Oldest Pub in the World
8.The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
9.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
10.Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
11.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
12.The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
13.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
14.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
15.Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods
16.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
17.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
18.Budapest’s Golden Assembly
19.Riding the Wall of Death
20.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
21.A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
22.Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti
23.Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
24.Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
25.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Some people take it easy when they retire. Others, like a group known as the Fantastic Grandmas, swim with venomous sea snakes off the coast of Lemon Bay, New Caledonia. The women collect data and take photos of the fascinating creatures for researchers at the University of Caledonia. The information has led to a much greater understanding of how sea snakes impact the local ecosystem. Up for an underwater adventure? Come along as we swim with the women in search of sea snakes in the South Pacific.
