Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
3:00

2.Tatatau in the Cook Islands

3.
The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
3:44

3.The Snake Catchers of Bangkok

4.
This Lab of Snake Venom Is Saving Lives
1:58

4.This Lab of Snake Venom Is Saving Lives

5.
Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
2:11

5.Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award

6.
This Gecko Is Clinging for Survival
1:21

6.This Gecko Is Clinging for Survival

7.
Searching for the Oldest Pub in the World
2:50

7.Searching for the Oldest Pub in the World

8.
The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
2:32

8.The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade

9.
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
2:54

9.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument

10.
Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
7:34

10.Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing

11.
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
2:30

11.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene

12.
The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
4:25

12.The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth

13.
Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
2:34

13.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island

14.
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
1:44

14.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

15.
Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods
4:54

15.Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods

16.
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
3:34

16.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera

17.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

17.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

18.
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
1:41

18.Budapest’s Golden Assembly

19.
Riding the Wall of Death
2:36

19.Riding the Wall of Death

20.
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
1:20

20.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

21.
A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
2:05

21.A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions

22.
Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti
2:23

22.Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti

23.
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
1:31

23.Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch

24.
Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
1:56

24.Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings

25.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

25.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

Why the Fantastic Grandmas Are Swimming With Sea Snakes

Some people take it easy when they retire. Others, like a group known as the Fantastic Grandmas, swim with venomous sea snakes off the coast of Lemon Bay, New Caledonia. The women collect data and take photos of the fascinating creatures for researchers at the University of Caledonia. The information has led to a much greater understanding of how sea snakes impact the local ecosystem. Up for an underwater adventure? Come along as we swim with the women in search of sea snakes in the South Pacific.

Tech & Science
Profiles

Location

Lemon Bay, New Caledonia

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:00
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
Up Next
3:44
The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
Up Next
1:58
This Lab of Snake Venom Is Saving Lives
Up Next
2:11
Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
Up Next
1:21
This Gecko Is Clinging for Survival
Up Next
2:50
Searching for the Oldest Pub in the World
The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
Up Next
2:32
The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
7:34
Drilling Through Ice in the Hunt for Celestial Life | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
4:25
The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Up Next
1:44
The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods
Up Next
4:54
Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods
Up Next
3:34
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
1:41
Budapest’s Golden Assembly
Up Next
2:36
Riding the Wall of Death
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
2:05
A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
Up Next
2:23
Making Jewelry From Scraps of Detroit Graffiti
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
Up Next
1:56
Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

Related Stories

Up Next
2:40
House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse
Up Next
2:11
Putting Kenya’s Slums on the Map
Up Next
3:25
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
3:43
How to Conduct an Orchestra
Up Next
1:14
The Valley of Tombs
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
3:10
Meet the Man Bringing Hip-Hop to the Deaf
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
1:57
A Nose That Knows: Sniffing Out Parkinson’s Disease
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
3:06
Why One Family Has Lived In the ‘Valley of the Moon’ For Centuries
Up Next
2:37
In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
Up Next
1:12
This Solar Power Lantern Brings Light to Those Who Need It
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
2:31
Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
Up Next
3:07
Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Up Next
1:12
Germany's Oasis for Humanity
Up Next
1:46
The Last of the Seltzermen
Up Next
2:50
How Sea Lions Are Inspiring the Future of Underwater Transport
Exploring Skiing’s Ancient Origins In Hemu Village, China
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Skiing’s Ancient Origins In Hemu Village, China

Recommended Playlists

Mad Expensive

9 videos | 26 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Discover Georgia

2 videos | 5 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
3:11
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.