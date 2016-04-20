Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

Grass is something that most of us take for granted. We walk all over it, we lay on it and sometimes mow it down. Few appreciate grass the way Dan Harvey and Heather Ackroyd do. And yet their art can stop you in your tracks. By manipulating the natural processes that fuel life itself, these British artists blur the line between science, nature and art, all while drawing attention to climate change.

