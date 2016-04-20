Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

2.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
4.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
5.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
6.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
7.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
8.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
9.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
10.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
11.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
12.Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
13.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
14.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
15.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
16.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
17.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
18.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
19.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
20.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
21.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
22.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
23.Painting Fields of Dreams
24.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
25.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Grass is something that most of us take for granted. We walk all over it, we lay on it and sometimes mow it down. Few appreciate grass the way Dan Harvey and Heather Ackroyd do. And yet their art can stop you in your tracks. By manipulating the natural processes that fuel life itself, these British artists blur the line between science, nature and art, all while drawing attention to climate change.
Tune in to "That's Amazing" on The Weather Channel.
Location
Leith Hill, Dorking RH5 6LX, UKFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
7 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 8 min
4 videos | 14 min