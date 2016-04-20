Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
2:08

2.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

3.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

4.
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
1:45

4.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’

5.
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
5:04

5.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing

6.
Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
2:45

6.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota

7.
Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
3:27

7.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water

8.
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
2:33

8.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island

9.
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4:39

9.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

10.
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
2:43

10.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali

11.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

11.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

12.
Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
2:32

12.Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie

13.
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
2:51

13.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM

14.
More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
2:39

14.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap

15.
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
2:48

15.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not

16.
The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
2:55

16.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests

17.
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
2:55

17.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes

18.
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
5:44

18.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing

19.
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
2:43

19.Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party

20.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

20.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

21.
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
2:30

21.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound

22.
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
4:12

22.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

23.
Painting Fields of Dreams
3:20

23.Painting Fields of Dreams

24.
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
4:50

24.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing

25.
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
2:27

25.The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings

Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing

Grass is something that most of us take for granted. We walk all over it, we lay on it and sometimes mow it down. Few appreciate grass the way Dan Harvey and Heather Ackroyd do. And yet their art can stop you in your tracks. By manipulating the natural processes that fuel life itself, these British artists blur the line between science, nature and art, all while drawing attention to climate change.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" on The Weather Channel.

Location

Leith Hill, Dorking RH5 6LX, UK

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
5:04
The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:45
Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
Up Next
3:27
Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
Up Next
2:33
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:43
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
2:32
Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
Up Next
2:51
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
Up Next
2:39
More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
Up Next
2:48
They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
Up Next
2:55
The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
Up Next
2:55
This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Pico: Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
2:43
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings

Related Stories

Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:41
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
Up Next
4:39
Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
Up Next
1:13
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
Up Next
2:52
Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
4:52
The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
Up Next
3:14
Saving Baby Animals With the Milk Lab
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:29
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
Up Next
5:05
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
Up Next
2:38
Who Needs Roads When You Can Cruise Through Canals?
Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan’s Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:53
The Loneliest Tree in the World
Up Next
6:33
The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
The Glass Artist Who Hides His Work All Around the World
Up Next
4:04
Glass Planets Hidden Around The World For You To Find
Up Next
2:24
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love

Recommended Playlists

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

Eyes on Africa

7 videos | 21 min

All in Motion

2 videos | 8 min

The Global Energy Challenge

4 videos | 14 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.