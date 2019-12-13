GBSLogoWithName
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack

Japan’s favorite late-night snack? Takoyaki—aka grilled octopus balls. Originally from China, Yu Hua Mao first tried takoyaki when he was an exchange student in Japan. It was love at first bite. Today, he manages Tokyo’s Akasaka-mitsuke location of Gindaco, a worldwide restaurant chain specializing in takoyaki. Yu fires up an iron skillet and shows us how the delicious dish is made.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Suntory.

Food & Drink

Location

Tokyo, Japan

