Video
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico

There is so much to see and do in Oaxaca. But, honestly, you could visit this city in central Mexico just to eat. We took a great big bite out of Oaxaca, indulging in the filling comfort of tlayuda (a traditional dish that's a lot like pizza), the sweet taste of prickly pear ice cream (born out of wild cacti) and lots more tasty treats. Check out some of our favorite eats in the city.

Food & Drink

Location

Oaxaca, Oaxaca, Mexico

