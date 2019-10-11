4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico

2.Oaxaca: Tlayudas
3.Oaxaca: Memelas
4.Oaxaca: Prickly Pear Ice Cream
5.Oaxaca: Tejate
6.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
7.Paint the Town Peaceful
8.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
9.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
10.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
11.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
12.Taco, Meet Shawarma
13.Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
14.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
15.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
16.Miami: Matcha Pastelito
17.Miami: Smash Donut
18.Miami: Frita Cubana
19.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
20.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
21.Mexico City: Chilaquiles Sandwich
22.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
23.This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy
24.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
25.Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
There is so much to see and do in Oaxaca. But, honestly, you could visit this city in central Mexico just to eat. We took a great big bite out of Oaxaca, indulging in the filling comfort of tlayuda (a traditional dish that's a lot like pizza), the sweet taste of prickly pear ice cream (born out of wild cacti) and lots more tasty treats. Check out some of our favorite eats in the city.
