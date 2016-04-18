This Friendly Green-Winged Macaw Is Losing Its Home

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
4:50

2.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing

3.
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
2:47

3.How to Eat Like a Hindu God

4.
The Future of Farming Is Underwater
2:50

4.The Future of Farming Is Underwater

5.
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
4:17

5.Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away

6.
The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
2:23

6.The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers

7.
Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
2:04

7.Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can

8.
Exploring Our Dark Sides: A Brief History of the Shadow People
3:30

8.Exploring Our Dark Sides: A Brief History of the Shadow People

9.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

9.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

10.
Cutting Every Blade In The Field By Hand
2:45

10.Cutting Every Blade In The Field By Hand

11.
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
2:42

11.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky

12.
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
1:52

12.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer

13.
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
3:25

13.In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains

14.
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
4:44

14.How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions

15.
The Tiny Mossy Frog Clings for Survival
1:14

15.The Tiny Mossy Frog Clings for Survival

16.
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
23:33

16.Hard Ship | A Great Big Film

17.
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
16:47

17.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film

18.
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
2:00

18.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave

19.
The Acquired Savant | Coming December 14
1:47

19.The Acquired Savant | Coming December 14

20.
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
3:29

20.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods

21.
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
2:57

21.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper

22.
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
1:19

22.How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops

23.
Going to Bat for the Environment
2:52

23.Going to Bat for the Environment

24.
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
3:17

24.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen

25.
They Call Him The 'Banksy of Beirut'
2:05

25.They Call Him The 'Banksy of Beirut'

This Friendly Green-Winged Macaw Is Losing Its Home

This beautiful tropical bird is known to many as the "gentle giant" of the parrot world. Its docile behavior renders it friendly toward humans and other birds. But these lovable qualities also make it a target for poaching and illegal trade.

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
2:23
The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
Up Next
2:04
Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
Up Next
3:30
Exploring Our Dark Sides: A Brief History of the Shadow People
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:45
Cutting Every Blade In The Field By Hand
Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
3:25
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
Up Next
4:44
How Gaming Relates to Your IRL Decisions
Up Next
1:14
The Tiny Mossy Frog Clings for Survival
Up Next
23:33
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
Up Next
16:47
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:00
Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
Up Next
1:47
The Acquired Savant | Coming December 14
Up Next
3:29
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
Up Next
2:57
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
Up Next
1:19
How Tootsie Rolls Saved the Troops
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
3:17
The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
2:05
They Call Him The 'Banksy of Beirut'

Related Stories

Up Next
2:30
Zanzibar Pizza Is a Slice Above the Rest
Up Next
1:30
Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
Up Next
2:09
Love Fondue? Thank the Cheese Mafia
Up Next
2:49
Warming the Feet (and Hearts) of Canada’s Homeless
Up Next
2:26
She Walks the Line: Braving a Thin Rope Between Mountains
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Up Next
3:18
Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases
Up Next
1:38
I (Don't) Want My Baby Back Ribs
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
2:31
Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Up Next
2:29
Spreading Joy With Stop-Motion Claymations Inspired by ‘Clash of Clans’
Up Next
2:23
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
3:05
If You Build It, They Will Come: A Juke Joint’s Field of Dreams
Up Next
40:55
The Guardians of Our Planet
Up Next
2:32
Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
Up Next
2:28
Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire
Up Next
1:48
Moving To Higher Ground
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
2:47
The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
Up Next
8:23
Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

210 videos | 668 min

Behind the Magic

15 videos | 45 min

London Calling

10 videos | 25 min

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN