Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old

At 13 years old, Najiah Knight is a bull rider. She is the only girl competing on the Professional Bull Riders mini circuit for kids. Don’t let the term “mini” fool you into thinking it isn’t a dangerous sport. Knight is riding bulls that can weigh up to 1,000 pounds. They buck hard, they kick, and they stomp. She has the battle scars to prove it. But Knight also has a lot of awards and a work ethic that won’t quit. “My ultimate goal is to be the best bull rider in the world,” she says.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Northwestern Mutual.
