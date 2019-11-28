The Super-Durable Plastic Film That Helps to Grow Roses In Vietnam

2.Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs
3.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
4.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
5.The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
6.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
7.Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis
8.In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition
9.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
10.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
11.The Flying Farmer
12.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
13.Banking on Cheese: The Bank That Uses Parmesan as Collateral
14.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
15.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
16.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
18.Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
19.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 3
20.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
21.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
22.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
23.The Road to Invention
24.How Superman Busted The KKK
25.Building the World’s Largest Robot
Growing roses in Vietnam just got a lot more sustainable, thanks to an innovative new way of creating super strong plastic that’s up to 50% more durable. Find out how this plastic film changed the life of rose farmer Ngoc Cuong.
