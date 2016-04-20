This Gardener Regularly Grows 100-Pound Vegetables

Growing up in a family of 13, Phillip Vowles learned to appreciate the effort it took to feed all his brothers and sisters. So when he started harvesting his own crop, he decided to supersize his venture. As Phillip says, “big vegetables feed big families.” Today, his giant veggies top-out at over 100 pounds and can feed more than just a few families.