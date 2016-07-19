Quantcast
Video
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film

Three paralyzed men take up one of sailing’s most grueling challenges—a 750 mile race to Alaska through some of the most treacherous and remote waters on the planet. With no motors allowed and many miles from any help, the competition can be too dangerous for the world’s most fearless sailors. This team is out to prove they have what it takes to finish. A film by Great Big Films.

This Great Big Film was made in collaboration with our friends at CNN Films. It is one of 12 short films that we will be releasing throughout the year. Stay tuned for more!

Location

Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA

