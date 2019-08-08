India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
2:43

2.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom

3.
Deciphering the Secret Language of Whales
2:55

3.Deciphering the Secret Language of Whales

4.
Reading and Rollin’
2:16

4.Reading and Rollin’

5.
Showering in Molten Iron
3:20

5.Showering in Molten Iron

6.
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
2:14

6.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

7.
Searching for Madrid’s Secret Chinese Restaurant
2:59

7.Searching for Madrid’s Secret Chinese Restaurant

8.
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
2:36

8.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

9.
The Last of the Gondola Makers
3:18

9.The Last of the Gondola Makers

10.
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
1:14

10.The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You

11.
The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
1:55

11.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides

12.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

12.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

13.
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
3:54

13.Portland’s Godfather of Soul

14.
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
1:54

14.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut

15.
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
2:37

15.Coloring the Streets of Singapore

16.
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
1:13

16.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl

17.
Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
1:03

17.Paris: Za’atar Flatbread

18.
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
3:14

18.Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons

19.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

19.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

20.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

20.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

21.
What It Feels Like To Parachute Into Wildfires
2:07

21.What It Feels Like To Parachute Into Wildfires

22.
This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
3:40

22.This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World

23.
London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
1:07

23.London: Grilled Cheese Mulata

24.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

24.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

25.
Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
2:27

25.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family

India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All

It’s gold, and it’s glorious. One of the most visited places in the world, the Harmandir Sahib is the chief place of worship for the Sikh faith, and millions make pilgrimages to this sacred shrine in Amritsar, India, every month. All are welcome to worship here—men and women, from all walks of life find solace within its walls. In addition to feeding spirits, the temple’s kitchen—one of the largest in the world—feeds visitors, making and serving 100,000 free meals a day.

Adventures
Culture

Location

Amritsar, India

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:43
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
Up Next
2:55
Deciphering the Secret Language of Whales
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
3:20
Showering in Molten Iron
Up Next
2:14
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:59
Searching for Madrid’s Secret Chinese Restaurant
Up Next
2:36
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
Up Next
3:18
The Last of the Gondola Makers
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
1:55
The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
1:54
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
Up Next
1:13
Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
Up Next
1:03
Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
Up Next
3:14
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
2:07
What It Feels Like To Parachute Into Wildfires
Up Next
3:40
This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
Up Next
1:07
London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
2:27
Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family

Related Stories

Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
Up Next
5:32
The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Shrimp Cocteles
Up Next
8:39
‘Mr. Madila’ by Rory Waudby-Tolley| Best Creative Storytelling
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Huitaloche Quesadilla
Up Next
2:34
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
Up Next
2:33
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
5:42
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
Up Next
2:38
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
Up Next
2:24
Continuing to Fight for Better in Garden City
Up Next
2:40
Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
Up Next
1:59
House on the Rock Could Be the Oddest Place in the World
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
2:09
Reviving a Lost Community, One Loaf at a Time
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
1:23
A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
Up Next
2:41
So Chill: The Ice Farmer Of Colorado
Up Next
2:29
Spreading Joy With Stop-Motion Claymations Inspired by ‘Clash of Clans’
Up Next
2:12
Beware Of The [Lorena] Bobbit Worm!
Up Next
4:12
Ziplining His Way to Freedom
Up Next
13:11
Improving Lives With Fair Trade
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Black History

17 videos | 47 min

branded

When Ripples Turn Into Waves

2 videos | 7 min

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

branded

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN