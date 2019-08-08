India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All

2.Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
3.Deciphering the Secret Language of Whales
4.Reading and Rollin’
5.Showering in Molten Iron
6.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
7.Searching for Madrid’s Secret Chinese Restaurant
8.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
9.The Last of the Gondola Makers
10.The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
11.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
12.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
13.Portland’s Godfather of Soul
14.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
15.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
16.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
17.Paris: Za’atar Flatbread
18.Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
19.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
20.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
21.What It Feels Like To Parachute Into Wildfires
22.This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
23.London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
24.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
25.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
It’s gold, and it’s glorious. One of the most visited places in the world, the Harmandir Sahib is the chief place of worship for the Sikh faith, and millions make pilgrimages to this sacred shrine in Amritsar, India, every month. All are welcome to worship here—men and women, from all walks of life find solace within its walls. In addition to feeding spirits, the temple’s kitchen—one of the largest in the world—feeds visitors, making and serving 100,000 free meals a day.
