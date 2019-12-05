Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City

2.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
3.C.O. Bigelow is New York City’s (and America’s) Oldest Apothecary
4.The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance
5.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
6.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
7.Surviving the Race from Hell
8.Step Through the Largest Book in the World
9.Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
10.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
11.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
12.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
13.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
14.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
15.Hard Cider the Hard Way
16.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
17.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
18.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
19.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
20.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
21.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
22.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
23.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
24.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
25.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Fancy playing a guitar that was literally once part of a New York City landmark? How about owning a guitar designed by a man who has sold guitars to Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Steely Dan? At Carmine Street Guitars in New York City, every guitar has a story. Owner Rick Kelly creates each custom instrument from reclaimed lumber that once belonged to buildings around the city. These are more than simple guitars, they're history in your arms.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
Location
New York City, New YorkFull Map
5 videos | 17 min
6 videos | 25 min
8 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 6 min