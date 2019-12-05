GBSLogoWithName
Video
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City

Fancy playing a guitar that was literally once part of a New York City landmark? How about owning a guitar designed by a man who has sold guitars to Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Steely Dan? At Carmine Street Guitars in New York City, every guitar has a story. Owner Rick Kelly creates each custom instrument from reclaimed lumber that once belonged to buildings around the city. These are more than simple guitars, they're history in your arms.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

New York City, New York

