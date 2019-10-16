The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

2.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
3.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
4.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
5.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
6.Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
7.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
8.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
9.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
10.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
11.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
12.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
13.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
14.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
15.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
16.These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
17.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
19.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
20.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
21.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
22.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
23.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
24.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
25.Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
To Ryoichi Toya, salt is a treasure from the sea. He’s an Agehama-style salt maker in Suzu, Japan, and his facility is one of the last to harvest sea salt using this traditional technique that is unique to the Noto peninsula. Dating back centuries, the process begins with seawater being carried in buckets from the ocean to be scattered onto a large bed of raked sand. After it sets, the salt-coated sand is scraped off and shoveled into a tank, and the process continues from there. It’s hard, manual work. But to a master like Toya, the effort pays off in sea salt that is rich in minerals and mild in taste.
This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.
Location
Suzu, JapanFull Map
19 videos | 58 min
4 videos | 12 min
3 videos | 11 min
2 videos | 54 min