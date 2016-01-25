Quantcast
Great Big Story
Video
Searching Japan’s Ghost Island

Hashima (“battleship” in Japanese) Island is a 16-acre abandoned island about 10 miles off the coast of Nagasaki. With crumbling concrete buildings, abandoned undersea coal mines and a dramatic surrounding sea wall, the island is an eerie testament to Japan’s period of rapid industrialization. It is also a stark reminder of its dark history as a site of forced labor during World War II.

Adventures

Location

Hashima Island, Takashimamachi, Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture 851-1315, Japan

