Searching Japan’s Ghost Island

2.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
3.Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
4.Japan’s Town With No Waste
5.In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
6.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
7.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
8.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
9.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
10.How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
11.This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
12.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
13.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
14.A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant
15.Float Through Japan’s Floral Fairytale Wonderland
16.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
17.Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
18.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
19.The Festival of Glowing Giants
20.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
21.Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
22.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
23.Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
24.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
25.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Hashima (“battleship” in Japanese) Island is a 16-acre abandoned island about 10 miles off the coast of Nagasaki. With crumbling concrete buildings, abandoned undersea coal mines and a dramatic surrounding sea wall, the island is an eerie testament to Japan’s period of rapid industrialization. It is also a stark reminder of its dark history as a site of forced labor during World War II.
Location
Hashima Island, Takashimamachi, Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture 851-1315, JapanFull Map
