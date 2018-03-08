Explore the Valley Protecting Hawaii’s Ancient Plants

2.The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
For the past 1,500 years, Limahuli Valley on Kauai has been a green haven, a wilderness preserved to exist just as the native Hawaiians experienced it. It is home to plant life unlike anything found in the rest of the world, with many endangered plants thriving in the valley. The Limahuli Garden and Preserve hopes to continue their conservation efforts so these plants can survive for generations to come. Join director Kawika Winter for a tour of this lush nature preserve.
Location
Limahuli Garden & Preserve, National Tropical Botanical Garden, 5-8291 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USAFull Map
