Video
Explore the Valley Protecting Hawaii’s Ancient Plants

For the past 1,500 years, Limahuli Valley on Kauai has been a green haven, a wilderness preserved to exist just as the native Hawaiians experienced it. It is home to plant life unlike anything found in the rest of the world, with many endangered plants thriving in the valley. The Limahuli Garden and Preserve hopes to continue their conservation efforts so these plants can survive for generations to come. Join director Kawika Winter for a tour of this lush nature preserve.

This Great Big Story was made possible byHawaii Tourism United States.

Location

Limahuli Garden & Preserve, National Tropical Botanical Garden, 5-8291 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA

Full Map
