How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma

2.Inside the Network of Mormon Moms Fighting for Their LGBTQ Children
3.Inking Her Own Story
4.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
5.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
6.Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
7.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
8.The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
9.Tatatau in the Cook Islands
10.Scarred and Strong
11.The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
12.How Your Tattoos Can Live on After You're Dead
13.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
14.‘One Nation Under The Sun’ | Best Reminder That We're All In This Together
15.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
16.When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
17.TGI Fridays Launched as New York’s First Singles Bar
18.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
19.Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
20.A Canvas in the Clouds
21.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
22.Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
23.If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …
24.The Majesty of Africa’s Largest Owl
25.Coming Home From Another World
Brian Finn dedicates his artistic talent to helping people heal. The Toledo, Ohio, tattoo artist spends his days off using modern technology and a creative eye to transform scars caused by human trafficking, self-harm and domestic violence into symbols of hope and healing. Lee Ring wants to reclaim her scars from self-harm with a tattoo of a dragonfly—a symbol of transformation and self-realization. Today, she is building positive memories.
This Great Big Story was made by Delta Faucet Company.
Location
Toledo, OhioFull Map
2 videos | 7 min
2 videos | 6 min
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 26 min