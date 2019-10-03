How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma

Brian Finn dedicates his artistic talent to helping people heal. The Toledo, Ohio, tattoo artist spends his days off using modern technology and a creative eye to transform scars caused by human trafficking, self-harm and domestic violence into symbols of hope and healing. Lee Ring wants to reclaim her scars from self-harm with a tattoo of a dragonfly—a symbol of transformation and self-realization. Today, she is building positive memories.



This Great Big Story was made by Delta Faucet Company.