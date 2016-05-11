The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
3:43

2.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science

3.
The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
2:02

3.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis

4.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

4.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

5.
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
2:24

5.This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love

6.
This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
5:04

6.This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters

7.
Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
3:58

7.Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace

8.
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
3:32

8.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard

9.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

9.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

10.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

10.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

11.
The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
4:12

11.The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico

12.
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
2:40

12.The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells

13.
Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica
2:07

13.Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica

14.
Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
2:01

14.Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever

15.
Meet Earth's Minders
41:29

15.Meet Earth's Minders

16.
The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O
4:35

16.The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O

17.
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
3:46

17.Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time

18.
The Mother and Father of the MP3
3:19

18.The Mother and Father of the MP3

19.
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
11:42

19.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit

20.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

20.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

21.
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
3:20

21.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

22.
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
2:51

22.Building the World’s Largest Telescope

23.
Explaining the Science of Soil
3:06

23.Explaining the Science of Soil

24.
Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia
3:05

24.Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia

25.
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
3:22

25.The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings

The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus

In the 1660's, German alchemist Hennig Brand thought he knew the secret to making solid gold: pee. So set was he on these golden ambitions, he dehydrated 1,500 gallons (gallons!) of human urine to make it happen. Though pee ultimately failed to produce gold, Brand didn't have to flush all his hard work down the toilet. ​In a surprise twist, he discovered a glowing substance we now call phosphorus.

Culture
Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
Up Next
2:02
The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:24
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
Up Next
5:04
This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
Up Next
3:58
Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
4:12
The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
Up Next
2:40
The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
Up Next
2:07
Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica
Up Next
2:01
Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
Up Next
41:29
Meet Earth's Minders
The Same Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O
Up Next
4:35
The Same Genius Scientist Invented Cool Whip, Pop Rocks, Tang and Jell-O
Up Next
3:46
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3
Up Next
11:42
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
3:06
Explaining the Science of Soil
Forest Data
Up Next
3:05
Why Scientists Are Eavesdropping on a Rainforest in Indonesia
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings

Related Stories

Up Next
2:10
The West African King in Canada
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
5:42
'The Color of Reality' | Art as Impact Award
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
1:06
London: Naga Delhi Burger
Up Next
1:04
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
3:25
Twist It Like Troy
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
2:28
Late Night Drama With the King of Infomercials
Up Next
1:12
Brazil’s National Symbol Is Disappearing in the Wild
Up Next
2:29
Got a Pest Problem? Call the Quack Squad
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
2:00
Salido de Compton (Straight Outta Compton)
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
2:14
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
Up Next
3:08
Beware the Executioner at Harlem’s Apollo Theater
Up Next
2:52
Presenting Really Great Big Stories
Up Next
2:47
The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
Up Next
1:00
A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
1:17
Out West in Jackson Hole ... China
Up Next
1:30
Building a Palace of Dreams One Pebble at a Time
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

Recommended Playlists

Feel Good Stories We Love

3 videos | 8 min

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

5 videos | 14 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
Up Next
6:39
Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
Up Next
3:57
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World
glass, glass artist, Murano, Venice, Italy, tradition, crystal, Japanese, craft, oven, artist
Up Next
3:10
The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
Up Next
2:54
The Magic of Making Machines
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
2:39
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
2:47
How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:58
Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Up Next
4:08
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
Up Next
2:38
Cuba’s Flying Pizzas
Pico: Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
2:43
Colombia’s Technicolor Sound Systems are the Life of the Party
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:06
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
The MP3 Was Created Thanks to Suzanne Vega’s Song “Tom’s Diner”
Up Next
3:19
The Mother and Father of the MP3
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
1:10
Breaking Fast in Indonesia
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.