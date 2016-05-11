The Man Who Put the Pee in Phosphorus

2.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
In the 1660's, German alchemist Hennig Brand thought he knew the secret to making solid gold: pee. So set was he on these golden ambitions, he dehydrated 1,500 gallons (gallons!) of human urine to make it happen. Though pee ultimately failed to produce gold, Brand didn't have to flush all his hard work down the toilet. In a surprise twist, he discovered a glowing substance we now call phosphorus.
