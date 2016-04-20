GBSLogoWithName
Where Dollars Die (and Are Reborn)

Turns out, your old cash has a very green afterlife. When money gets too old and worn out for circulation, it gets sent back to the Federal Reserve to be shred and turned into … compost? Yep. Million-dollar compost. Money may not grow on trees, but trees can grow from money.

Culture
Offbeat & Fun
Profiles

Location

New Orleans, LA, USA

Full Map

