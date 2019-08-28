GBSLogoWithName
Video
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

Psst… We're about to tell you about one of New York City's hidden gems. It's the Acuario Cafe, and you'll find it in the Garment District on 37th Street. There's no sign outside—you have to walk through a nondescript freight entrance to visit this tiny Latin American restaurant. Rodolpho Perez runs the neighborhood joint, and he takes care of his customers like family. For just $5, you can get a hearty plate of pollo guisado and other delicious Dominican dishes. Let's lunch!

Profiles
Culture
Food & Drink

Location

New York City, New York

Full Map
