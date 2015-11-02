GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Hidden Metropolis Beneath Kansas City

One-hundred-fifty feet below Kansas City, in a 270-million-year-old limestone deposit, more than 1600 people work in the world’s largest business labyrinth. They basically work in the Batcave, and it's probably more interesting than your office.

Location

Kansas City, MO, USA

