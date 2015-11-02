The Hidden Metropolis Beneath Kansas City

2.Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
One-hundred-fifty feet below Kansas City, in a 270-million-year-old limestone deposit, more than 1600 people work in the world’s largest business labyrinth. They basically work in the Batcave, and it's probably more interesting than your office.
