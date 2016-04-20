Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

In the 1950s, a man name Steven Henson (his name had previously been Ken) invented a creamy salad dressing at his ranch in California. He called it his ranch dressing. And that ranch? It was called Hidden Valley Ranch. Everyone loved the dressing—so much so that Clorox bought it and marketed what is now the most popular salad dressing in America: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing.