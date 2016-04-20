Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Spicy Food From Around the World
20:03

2.Spicy Food From Around the World

3.
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
2:39

3.Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles

4.
The Great Bagel Rivalry
3:08

4.The Great Bagel Rivalry

5.
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
2:30

5.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand

6.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

6.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

7.
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
2:32

7.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City

8.
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
2:34

8.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)

9.
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
2:21

9.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years

10.
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
2:39

10.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms

11.
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
3:23

11.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup

12.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

12.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

13.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

13.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

14.
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
2:50

14.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)

15.
He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
2:07

15.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread

16.
This Snack Is Flaming Hot
2:36

16.This Snack Is Flaming Hot

17.
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
3:09

17.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride

18.
Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
2:25

18.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs

19.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

19.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

20.
The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
2:10

20.The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats

21.
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
3:13

21.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes

22.
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
2:46

22.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food

23.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

23.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

24.
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
2:35

24.Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha

25.
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
2:19

25.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist

Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

In the 1950s, a man name Steven Henson (his name had previously been Ken) invented a creamy salad dressing at his ranch in California. He called it his ranch dressing. And that ranch? It was called Hidden Valley Ranch. Everyone loved the dressing—so much so that Clorox bought it and marketed what is now the most popular salad dressing in America: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing.

Offbeat & Fun
Adventures

Location

San Marcos Pass, California 93105, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Spicy Food From Around the World
Up Next
20:03
Spicy Food From Around the World
Up Next
2:39
Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
Up Next
3:08
The Great Bagel Rivalry
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
2:21
Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
Up Next
2:39
Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:50
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Up Next
2:07
He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
Up Next
2:36
This Snack Is Flaming Hot
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
2:25
Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
2:10
The Woman Who Lives with 1,000 Cats
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
2:19
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist

Related Stories

Up Next
2:18
A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
Up Next
1:57
Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
Up Next
2:28
How Your Awkward Teen Years Are Helping Make History
Up Next
3:25
In Tanzania, a Garden That Feeds Bellies and Brains
Up Next
6:14
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
Up Next
23:33
Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers
Seahorse Whisperer: How One Diver Is Creating an Underwater Community for Seahor
Up Next
3:47
How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
2:15
The Poison Supper Club That Made Our Food Safe
Up Next
2:26
Better Call Jay: Meet the Lawyer Who Defends Anonymous
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
1:06
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
mushing dogs, dogs, model, alaska, winter, dog trainer, animals
Up Next
2:05
From Fashion Model to Sled Dog Musher
Up Next
2:41
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
2:37
Making South Korea’s Secret Sauce
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

Recommended Playlists

New York State of Mind

39 videos | 98 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
1:06
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
1:09
Enter The Psychedelic Temples Under The Alps
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House
Up Next
3:08
This “Halloween” Mega Fan Built His Own Replica of Michael Myers’s House
Up Next
3:59
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
Up Next
5:16
Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:37
Kingsized Dreams: The Groovy Origins of the Waterbed
Up Next
2:12
A Retirement Home for Young and Old
Up Next
1:31
Welcome to the Forest of Forgotten Cars
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
1:45
Why Drink Your Beer When You Can Swim in It?
Up Next
1:38
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
Up Next
8:37
This Solar-Powered Plane Can Circle the Globe With No Pollution | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:22
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
Up Next
2:52
Breaking the Sound Barrier With NYC's Twin DJs
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy’s Handmade Amusement Park

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN