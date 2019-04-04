Acing Senior Year

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Mexico’s School for the Gifted
2:53

2.Mexico’s School for the Gifted

3.
Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
3:41

3.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing

4.
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
1:08

4.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet

5.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

6.
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
2:11

6.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream

7.
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
1:31

7.The Hungover Origins of Brunch

8.
A Nose That Knows: Sniffing Out Parkinson's Disease
1:57

8.A Nose That Knows: Sniffing Out Parkinson's Disease

9.
An Elegant Crowned Crane On The Edge
1:19

9.An Elegant Crowned Crane On The Edge

10.
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
2:00

10.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space

11.
Mexico City: Dorilocos
:55

11.Mexico City: Dorilocos

12.
Getting Back on Track
2:53

12.Getting Back on Track

13.
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
11:58

13.In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies

14.
Exploring the Deep Sea for Shipwrecks and Plane Crashes
2:33

14.Exploring the Deep Sea for Shipwrecks and Plane Crashes

15.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

15.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

16.
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
2:31

16.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air

17.
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
2:52

17.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry

18.
This Tiny Island Was a Hub for Lumberjacks
1:23

18.This Tiny Island Was a Hub for Lumberjacks

19.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

19.Transitioning as a Family

20.
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
2:02

20.If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious

21.
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
2:21

21.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

22.
Monstrous Tales: Meet the Man Behind 'Grave Digger'
2:18

22.Monstrous Tales: Meet the Man Behind 'Grave Digger'

23.
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
2:34

23.The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki

24.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

24.Inking Her Own Story

25.
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
3:20

25.Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy

Acing Senior Year

At the Hebrew Home, high school seniors and senior citizens live and learn alongside one another. The innovative high school program is located within a nursing home in the Bronx, where students with disabilities get vocational training that prepares them for work within the nursing home and beyond. Here, the old outnumber the young, but it’s a space where life lessons are doled out every day.

Profiles

Location

Riverdale, New York

Full Map

WE FOUND 26 OF THE COOLEST NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Whether you’re going back to school yourself, have kids preparing for a new school year, or are just a kid a heart, we’ve scouted out all the gizmos and gadgets you need to get back-to-school ready. Trust us, you’re going to want them all.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:53
Mexico’s School for the Gifted
Up Next
3:41
Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:11
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
Up Next
1:31
The Hungover Origins of Brunch
Up Next
1:57
A Nose That Knows: Sniffing Out Parkinson's Disease
Up Next
1:19
An Elegant Crowned Crane On The Edge
Up Next
2:00
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Dorilocos
Up Next
2:53
Getting Back on Track
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
2:33
Exploring the Deep Sea for Shipwrecks and Plane Crashes
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:31
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
1:23
This Tiny Island Was a Hub for Lumberjacks
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
2:02
If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
Up Next
2:21
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
Up Next
2:18
Monstrous Tales: Meet the Man Behind 'Grave Digger'
Up Next
2:34
The Deep-Fried Deliciousness of Poland’s Pączki
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
3:20
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
Related Stories
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
1:33
A Frightening Follicular Fable
Up Next
2:20
Dedicating Their Lives To Sled Dogs
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:35
Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
Up Next
2:54
Livin’ the Dream With YouTube’s Most Popular Treasure Hunter
Up Next
3:13
Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
1:50
Benjamin Franklin: Founding Father ... and Fireman
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
1:08
This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
3:14
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Up Next
1:41
Life On Either Side Of The Rainbow
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:19
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
Up Next
3:47
The Data Detective: One Doctor's Quest To Fix Cesarean Sections
Up Next
2:24
Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
Up Next
2:57
How a Former CIA Agent Became Portland’s Soup Master
Up Next
3:18
Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
Up Next
0:56
A Sneak Peek At 'The Instigators'
Up Next
2:32
Rescuing Cats From Super Tall Trees
Up Next
0:15
The 2015 Great Big Awards Show

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Women’s History Month

10 videos | 30 min

Seen & Heard

5 videos | 16 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

6 videos | 18 min

Latinx Excellence

4 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
3:06
Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
2:11
Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:11
The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:57
Sharp Cuts, Good Vibes: The Barbershop That Builds Community
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
21:55
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
Up Next
2:21
Accelerating the Car of the Future
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN