GBSLogoWithNewName
The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band leader Tushar Patel knows that kilt-wearing Indian bagpipe players aren’t something you see every day. Affiliated with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey, the bagpipe troupe was born of its spiritual leader’s love for the folk instrument. Today, these self-taught musicians proudly blend Indian, Scottish and American aesthetics and influences and dedicate themselves to spreading a message of peace and unity.

Location

Secaucus, NJ, USA

