The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey

2.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
3.The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
4.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
5.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
6.Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
7.A Record-Breaking Collection
8.This Snack Is Flaming Hot
9.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
10.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
11.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
12.A Family in the Business of Beats
13.This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
14.Racing to End Elephantiasis in India
15.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
16.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
17.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
18.Bali’s Temple in the Sea
19.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
20.Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
21.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
22.Records of the River Ganges
23.Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
24.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
25.Hip-Hop and Horses
Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band leader Tushar Patel knows that kilt-wearing Indian bagpipe players aren’t something you see every day. Affiliated with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey, the bagpipe troupe was born of its spiritual leader’s love for the folk instrument. Today, these self-taught musicians proudly blend Indian, Scottish and American aesthetics and influences and dedicate themselves to spreading a message of peace and unity.
Location
Secaucus, NJ, USAFull Map
