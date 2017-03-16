GBSLogoWithName
Video
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

The dancers of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center plié, pirouette and jeté to their own rhythm in a new form called Hiplet. The dance draws on both the movements of hip-hop and classical ballet technique and is performed on pointe shoes. We caught up with the dance's creator, Homer Hans Bryant, to learn some of the moves, get the story behind its inception and find out what it takes to make it as a Hiplet dancer.

Culture
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Chicago, IL, USA

Full Map

SO YOU WANT TO BE A CODE BREAKER? HERE’S HOW

Never leave another puzzle unsolved or another code uncracked. Hone your codebreaking skills with help from these places, books, movies and games.

