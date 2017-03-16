Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

2.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
The dancers of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center plié, pirouette and jeté to their own rhythm in a new form called Hiplet. The dance draws on both the movements of hip-hop and classical ballet technique and is performed on pointe shoes. We caught up with the dance's creator, Homer Hans Bryant, to learn some of the moves, get the story behind its inception and find out what it takes to make it as a Hiplet dancer.
