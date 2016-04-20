Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws

2.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Hidden in the mountains of China's Shanxi Province, the Ningwu ice caves stay frozen all year. These caves, dating back more than three million years, boast icefalls and frozen walls stretching hundreds of feet below the surface. Come explore this spectacular frozen sanctuary.
Location
Shanxi, ChinaFull Map
6 videos | 16 min
9 videos | 29 min
4 videos | 14 min
2 videos | 7 min