Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

2.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
3.Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
4.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
5.What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
6.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
7.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
8.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
9.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
10.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
11.A Mime’s Silent Resistance
12.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
13.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
14.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
15.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
16.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
17.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
18.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
19.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
20.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
21.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
22.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
23.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
24.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
25.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
In Chile, an army of World War II reenactors studies specific events and battles from the past and relives them with Hollywood-like accuracy. But these are no amateur role players. Out of respect for the veterans, this group of heroes and enemies adheres to historical accuracy with deadly precision.
This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Toyota Camry.
Location
Santiago, ChileFull Map
63 videos | 161 min
9 videos | 22 min
14 videos | 43 min
5 videos | 14 min