Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

In 1988, Uschi Musch packed her bags and left Germany for a new life in Dubai. She’s now a camel breeder and loves introducing others, like Chef Ching He Huang, to traditional Emirati cooking and hospitality. Join us as we visit Uschi’s camel farm and try foods like sweet and crunchy luqaimat dumplings and roast camel.



This Great Big Story is by Dubai.