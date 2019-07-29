GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

2.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

3.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

3.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

4.
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
1:27

4.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder

5.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

6.
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
2:37

6.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon

7.
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
3:28

7.Being Human With the Dog Photographer

8.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

8.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

9.
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
1:36

9.Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino

10.
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
1:22

10.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors

11.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

11.Warriors of Hula

12.
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
3:08

12.This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious

13.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

13.Inking Her Own Story

14.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

14.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

15.
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
4:14

15.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark

16.
Breaking Fast in California
1:08

16.Breaking Fast in California

17.
The Future of Fashion
1:06

17.The Future of Fashion

18.
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
2:12

18.Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics

19.
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
2:29

19.Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press

20.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

20.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

21.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

21.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

22.
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
2:37

22.Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas

23.
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
1:30

23.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano

24.
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
2:28

24.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free

25.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

25.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

26.
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
3:27

26.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet

Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

branded

In 1988, Uschi Musch packed her bags and left Germany for a new life in Dubai. She’s now a camel breeder and loves introducing others, like Chef Ching He Huang, to traditional Emirati cooking and hospitality. Join us as we visit Uschi’s camel farm and try foods like sweet and crunchy luqaimat dumplings and roast camel.

This Great Big Story is by Dubai.

Culture
Food & Drink
Profiles

Location

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
1:27
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:37
Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:36
Scouring The Serengeti For The Elusive Black Rhino
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
4:14
Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:12
Cirque du Pizza: The Art of Pizza Acrobatics
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Related Stories
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:28
New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
5:28
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
Up Next
3:57
Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
1:00
Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:48
Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
2:39
Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
2:33
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
Up Next
3:04
Go-Kart Racing With the Emirati Speed Sisters

Recommended Playlists

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

branded

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Exploring Innovation

4 videos | 12 min

Hip-Hop Hooray

10 videos | 31 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
9:44
In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
1:46
The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
2:49
In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
4:39
Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
Up Next
2:24
India’s Red Gold
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:54
The Man, the Myth, the Cube
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
2:01
Building a Medieval Castle with Centuries-Old Techniques
Up Next
1:24
The Dentist Who Created Cotton Candy
Up Next
3:45
Becoming ‘Momster Mash:’ From HR Rep to Roller Derby Girl
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN