How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand

Phra Maha Pranom Dhammalangkaro is a Buddhist monk leading a massive recycling effort in Thailand. Every month, 10 tons of plastic bottles fished from the ocean and discarded on land are delivered to his temple in Wat Chak Deng, and the waste is repurposed into monastic robes. See how the project benefits both the environment and the economy.