‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

2.In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
3.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
4.Pretty, Big and Dancing
5.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
6.Warriors of Hula
7.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
8.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
9.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
10.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
11.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
12.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
13.Love and Monsters
14.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
15.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
16.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
17.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
18.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
19.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
20.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
21.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
22.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
23.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
24.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
25.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
Lizzo, a singer-songwriter and rapper, stopped talking in order to find her voice. In that period of self-imposed silence, she told herself she'd become a professional singer. Now, years later and signed to a major label, Lizzo wants people to use her songs to make the world a better place. “I want to see tons of plus size pop stars,” she said. “I want to see black girl magic. I just want to see us way more.”
