‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

Lizzo, a singer-songwriter and rapper, stopped talking in order to find her voice. In that period of self-imposed silence, she told herself she'd become a professional singer. Now, years later and signed to a major label, Lizzo wants people to use her songs to make the world a better place. “I want to see tons of plus size pop stars,” she said. “I want to see black girl magic. I just want to see us way more.”