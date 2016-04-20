‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
10:48

2.In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence

3.
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
3:18

3.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys

4.
Pretty, Big and Dancing
3:20

4.Pretty, Big and Dancing

5.
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
2:47

5.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)

6.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

6.Warriors of Hula

7.
Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
2:05

7.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate

8.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

8.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

9.
Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
2:45

9.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years

10.
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
3:37

10.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’

11.
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
2:51

11.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites

12.
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
2:39

12.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes

13.
Love and Monsters
2:42

13.Love and Monsters

14.
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
2:35

14.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name

15.
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
2:38

15.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins

16.
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
3:14

16.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'

17.
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
2:11

17.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins

18.
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
2:35

18.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

19.
This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
3:02

19.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing

20.
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
2:20

20.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love

21.
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
2:39

21.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers

22.
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
2:41

22.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor

23.
Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
4:06

23.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing

24.
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
1:46

24.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band

25.
Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
2:35

25.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair

‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

Lizzo, a singer-songwriter and rapper, stopped talking in order to find her voice. In that period of self-imposed silence, she told herself she'd become a professional singer. Now, years later and signed to a major label, Lizzo wants people to use her songs to make the world a better place. “I want to see tons of plus size pop stars,” she said. “I want to see black girl magic. I just want to see us way more.”

Profiles

Location

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
10:48
In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
pretty, big, dancing, dance moves, choreography
Up Next
3:20
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:47
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
2:05
Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
2:45
Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
2:39
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:35
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
Up Next
3:14
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
Up Next
2:11
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
3:02
This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
Up Next
2:20
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
Up Next
2:39
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
Up Next
2:41
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
Up Next
4:06
Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
Up Next
1:46
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
Up Next
2:35
Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair

Related Stories

Up Next
2:28
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
2:23
Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
1:25
That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
2:14
Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:52
Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
3:01
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
Up Next
2:34
Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
Up Next
1:33
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:31
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Black History

18 videos | 50 min

Great Big Story on Instagram

210 videos | 669 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Harmony in a Glass

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:29
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
tatoo, ink, healing, artist
Up Next
3:22
How This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Others Heal From Trauma
Up Next
2:37
Using Movie Magic to Save Lives
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
2:58
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
2:44
Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
2:09
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
16:05
Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
3:16
Designing New York’s Most Famous Apartment
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
2:55
How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer for ‘Key & Peele’ Finds the Funny in Dance
Up Next
5:49
Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN