Video
How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World

If you’ve only seen videos of the Black Lives Matter protests on the news, you might think of protesters as angry. And they are angry. There’s a collective anger against the racial and social injustice that the Black community has faced for generations and generations—injustice they still face today. But it’s more than that. These protesters of all ages, all races, all backgrounds are ultimately coming together out of love for their fellow human beings. Out of love for George Floyd. Out of love for Breonna Taylor. Out of love for all of the Black people who have lost their lives because of the color of their skin. You can feel this love when you attend a protest. You can see it on the faces of the people all around you. You can hear it in their voices. Sometimes, it flows through the mass of people like a quiet undercurrent. Sometimes, it’s downright joyful. No matter how it’s expressed, it’s always potent, always powerful. And it’s going to change the world for the better. From New York City to Philadelphia, from Amsterdam to Paris, this is how people are standing with the Black Lives Matter movement around the world.

Culture
