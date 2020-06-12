How People Are Standing With Black Lives Matter Around the World

2.Tapping for Justice
3.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
4.Spicy Food From Around the World
5.He Was Wrongfully Convicted. Now, He's a Defense Lawyer
6.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
7.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
8.Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
9.Saving Languages From Extinction
10.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
11.This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
12.Am I a Man?
13.The Accidental Origin of the Hit Song ‘American Woman’
14.A Decade In Dance: From Hiplet to Hula
15.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
16.A Train Runs Through It: Thailand’s Railway Market
17.A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
18.The Great Bagel Rivalry
19.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
20.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
21.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
22.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
23.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
24.Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
25.The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
If you’ve only seen videos of the Black Lives Matter protests on the news, you might think of protesters as angry. And they are angry. There’s a collective anger against the racial and social injustice that the Black community has faced for generations and generations—injustice they still face today. But it’s more than that. These protesters of all ages, all races, all backgrounds are ultimately coming together out of love for their fellow human beings. Out of love for George Floyd. Out of love for Breonna Taylor. Out of love for all of the Black people who have lost their lives because of the color of their skin. You can feel this love when you attend a protest. You can see it on the faces of the people all around you. You can hear it in their voices. Sometimes, it flows through the mass of people like a quiet undercurrent. Sometimes, it’s downright joyful. No matter how it’s expressed, it’s always potent, always powerful. And it’s going to change the world for the better. From New York City to Philadelphia, from Amsterdam to Paris, this is how people are standing with the Black Lives Matter movement around the world.
15 videos | 26 min
3 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 6 min
7 videos | 21 min