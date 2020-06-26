How People Drink Soup Around the World

Soup’s on. Seven people, seven countries, seven soups—and not one single serving from a can. Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky searched far and wide to find how people enjoy their soup around the world. Among them: chanko nabe, a soup sumo wrestlers in Tokyo eat to bulk up; a bird’s nest soup in San Pascual, Philippines, that, as its name implies, is made out of bird’s nests; and ya-ka-mein, a soup served in New Orleans that is said to cure hangovers. Beryl also whips up her own soup using just two simple ingredients: beer and cheese.