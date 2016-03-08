How Superman Busted The KKK

In the 1940s, "Superman" was a radio sensation. But after fighting Hitler and Hirohito, writers were looking for a new enemy. That's where Stetson Kennedy comes in. With the Ku Klux Klan gaining popularity, he successfully infiltrated the group in order to divulge its motivations and rituals. Using Kennedy’s research, the writers of "Superman" exposed the group's inner workings in their “Clan of the Fiery Cross” series where Superman takes on the KKK.