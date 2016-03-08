How Superman Busted The KKK

2.The Community Radio Station Connecting Prisoners with Family
3.That Good Old Sound: Giving Voice To Forgotten Radios
4.Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
5.Protecting the Future of Rock Lobster Fishing
6.Building Hollywood's Monsters by Hand
7.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
8.Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
9.The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
10.The Art Deco Glamour of Shanghai
11.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
12.Meet the Coffee Virtuoso of Jeju Island
13.The Wild Parrots of Brooklyn
14.Running to End Homelessness in New York City
15.‘In a Heartbeat’ | If Great Big Story Made Fiction Award
16.Got a Pest Problem? Call the Quack Squad
17.Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
18.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
19.Deep Sea Bromance: The Pistol Shrimp and the Goby Fish
20.Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
21.The Lunch Club Making High School More Inclusive
22.The Restaurant Hidden Inside a Car Wash
23.Overfishing May Prevent This Gal From Finding Her Soul Mate
24.This Is Great Big Story: Feed Your Feed
25.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
In the 1940s, "Superman" was a radio sensation. But after fighting Hitler and Hirohito, writers were looking for a new enemy. That's where Stetson Kennedy comes in. With the Ku Klux Klan gaining popularity, he successfully infiltrated the group in order to divulge its motivations and rituals. Using Kennedy’s research, the writers of "Superman" exposed the group's inner workings in their “Clan of the Fiery Cross” series where Superman takes on the KKK.
