How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy

Most people associate virtual reality with gaming, but what if its immersive worlds could be used as therapy? What if virtual reality could help veterans with PTSD? At the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies, clinical psychologist Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo and his medical V.R. research team are working on just that. With the help of state-of-the-art processors and lightning-fast computers, they’re giving veterans a chance to confront their past and heal.



