How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy

2.Capturing Life Through the Lens of a Refugee
3.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
4.The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
5.This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
6.How CERN Is Uncovering the Secrets of Our Universe
7.For Black Military Servicewomen, A Friend On The Outside
8.“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
9.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
10.This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
11.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
12.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
13.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
14.This Is the Only School for Refugees in the U.S.
15.The Tailor Making Mariachis Look Their Best
16.House of Bones: L.A.’s Hidden Whale Warehouse
17.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
18.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
19.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
20.How to Conduct an Orchestra
21.The 14-Year-Old CEO
22.Need A Better Password? This 11-Year-Old Will Sell You One
23.This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
24.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
25.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Most people associate virtual reality with gaming, but what if its immersive worlds could be used as therapy? What if virtual reality could help veterans with PTSD? At the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies, clinical psychologist Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo and his medical V.R. research team are working on just that. With the help of state-of-the-art processors and lightning-fast computers, they’re giving veterans a chance to confront their past and heal.
This totally awesome great big story is a paid contribution from Intel. For more stories on technology that pushes creativity, check out our playlist.
42 videos | 107 min
3 videos | 12 min
8 videos | 30 min
4 videos | 14 min