Video
How the Language From the Sims Was Created

Chances are you’ve escaped reality (at least temporarily) through “The Sims.” One of the first life simulation video games, it allows players to live vicariously through virtual characters—and it’s played by people the world over. Which is why the characters speak a fictional language that everyone can understand. It’s called Simlish, and there’s a method to the gibberish. We join voice actors Krizia Bajos and Scott Whyte at a recording studio inside Electronic Arts in Redwood, California, to see and hear how the language was created. If you have a really good ear for languages, you just might be able to say “How are you?” in Simlish by the end of this video.

Location

Redwood, California

Full Map
