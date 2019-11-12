How the Language From the Sims Was Created

2.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
3.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
4.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
5.Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
6.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
7.Saving Languages From Extinction
8.‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
9.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
10.This Man Speaks 32 Different Languages
11.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
12.The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
13.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
14.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
15.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
16.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
17.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
18.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
19.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
20.TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
21.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
22.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
23.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
24.The Master of Paper Props
25.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Chances are you’ve escaped reality (at least temporarily) through “The Sims.” One of the first life simulation video games, it allows players to live vicariously through virtual characters—and it’s played by people the world over. Which is why the characters speak a fictional language that everyone can understand. It’s called Simlish, and there’s a method to the gibberish. We join voice actors Krizia Bajos and Scott Whyte at a recording studio inside Electronic Arts in Redwood, California, to see and hear how the language was created. If you have a really good ear for languages, you just might be able to say “How are you?” in Simlish by the end of this video.
Location
Redwood, CaliforniaFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
11 videos | 27 min
2 videos | 7 min
3 videos | 9 min